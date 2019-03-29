POWERED BY LAW.COM
German Medical Device Company Agrees to Settle FCPA Case for Nearly $232M

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., the world’s largest provider of dialysis equipment and related services, has agreed to pay U.S. authorities nearly $232 million to resolve allegations that it bribed doctors and health officials in some 17 countries in order to obtain business.

Sue Reisinger

Sue Reisinger

Senior reporter at ALM since 2004; based in Florida; covers general counsel and white collar crime; contact: sreisinger@alm.com

