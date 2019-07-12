 
News

McDermott Will & Emery to Close Seoul Office

The U.S. firm will be only the second international firm to pull out from South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Seoul, South Korea.

McDermott Will & Emery will close its Seoul office, the firm confirmed, becoming the second global firm to withdraw from South Korea.

John Kang, The Asian Lawyer

John Kang, The Asian Lawyer

John Kang covers the business of law in Asia and Australia. He is based in Hong Kong. Email him at jkang@alm.com. On Twitter @johnhjkang.

